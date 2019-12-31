Two arrested for manufacturing meth at Fayetteville hotel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man and woman were arrested on Sunday after police say they were manufacturing meth at a Fayetteville hotel.

Officers were dispatched to the Woodspring Suites after a hotel manager called to complain about two guests possibly using drugs on the property.

When police and the manager went to notify the pair they were being removed from the hotel, an officer observed one of the guests, 49-year-old Craig Kritzer, within arm’s reach of several knives and a rifle, according to the police report.

The officer asked for consent to search Kritzer and subsequently observed him turn around in an apparent attempt to put a bottle in the refrigerator, the report says.

Police say they recognized the bottle as a “one-pot” bottle typically used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officers placed Krtizer under arrest and conducted a search of the room that uncovered several baggies with a “crystal-like substance” inside, clean baggies, and a used hypodermic needle.

A woman, identified as 32-year–old April Altes, was also in the room. Police say Altes had several outstanding warrants, and another search of the room uncovered “more baggies with methamphetamine, scales, and clean baggies that Altes had equal control of.”

Altes and Kritzer were transported to the Washington County Detention Center on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.