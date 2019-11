BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two are accused of vandalizing the Confederate statue in the historic Bentonville Square.

Jeremy Ordaz and Laura Hammarstrom are each facing felony first-degree criminal mischief.

The two are set to appear in court in January.

The Confederate statue was damaged in September.

Ordaz and Hammarstrom are accused of breaking the bottom of the statue’s musket.

This is a developing story.