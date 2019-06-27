Two charged in April murder in southwest Missouri

Two people are in custody, charged in connection to a murder back in April.

56-year-old Clarence Anderson has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action, and 55-year-old Kathy Kay is charged with Hindering Prosecution.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff, the charges are connected to an April incident where a man was found beaten in a home in Neosho.

He died at a hospital 10 days later.

On June 25, authorities served a search warrant at a home half a mile south of Newton County.

Both Anderson and Kay were taken into custody and charges were filed against them Wednesday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information on the incident Thursday.