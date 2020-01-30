Two bodies found outside of house fire near Greenwood

by: Megan Wilson

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Two bodies were found outside of a house fire near Greenwood.

The house fire happened around the 3700 block of Clark’s Chapel Road. 

The two bodies were found outside the home that was on fire, according to Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are at a scene of a house fire and there are two bodies still under investigation,” according to Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. 

The deaths are considered suspicious and an investigation is underway.

