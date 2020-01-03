Two dead in Sherwood homicide

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) — Around 4:54 this morning Sherwood Police responded to the 100 block of Markhaven in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival they found an adult female lying in the driveway unresponsive.

Paramedics were dispatched and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers then attempted to secure the residence due to an open front door and discovered the body of an adult male inside the residence, also deceased.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time pending notifications of next of kin. The deaths are believed to be and are being investigated as homicides.

We will keep you update on air and online when more information becomes available.