Two die in a Newton County house fire

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The local Sheriff’s office in Newton County responded to multiple calls of a house fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday, October 25, just outside of Jasper on Highway 7.

At least four nearby fire departments responded to the fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered two people dead inside the house, along with a dog that was also in the house.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and the names of the victims have not been released.

The bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock for positive identification, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.