PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two elderly men drowned in Lake Keystone just east of Cleveland, Oklahoma on Monday, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, Willis Smith, 87 of Sapulpa, Okla., and another man, whose name has been withheld pending next of kin notification, aged 74 also of Sapulpa, were in a boat that became disabled and later capsized, causing both men to fall into the water.

Smith was wearing a life jacket while the other man was not, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Marine Enforcement Division, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Fire Department and Cleveland EMS investigated the incident.