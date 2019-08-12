Two Fayetteville schools begin new mascot voting this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two junior high schools are in the process of changing their mascot.

The Fayetteville School Board voted last year to appoint a mascot task force to review changing the mascots of the Ramay Indians and Woodland Cowboys.

This was in response to concerns the mascots did not align with the district’s mission statement to maintain an “inclusive and safe environment.”

School district officials say the new mascots will not use human imagery or symbols associated with culture, nationality, race, or ethnicity.

The schools will begin the selection process later this week on August 15th and school employees and students will then vote on the committee’s choices.

The mascot will be announced in December.