Two Henderson State chemistry professors arrested on meth charges, Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office says

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KARK) — Two Henderson State University professors were arrested on meth and drug charges Friday.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Terry Bateman, 45, and Dr. Bradley Rowland, 40, were arrested on manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia charges.

Officials say Bateman and Rowland were the subjects of an investigation with Henderson State University Chief of Police.

Ebuka Okeke is a sophomore and he said, “I personally think it’s crazy like I have never been exposed to this and meth on a college campus is something else. I’m just surprised. I heard rumors about it and I thought it might be true but now that they actually got arrested I’m like wow. That’s something else.”

An official with Henderson State University released the following statement:

Both professors are on administrative leave, which was effective October 11.



The Reynolds Science Center closed October 8 due to a report of an undetermined chemical odor. Remediation work by the university’s on-call environmental service company included scrubber systems to filter air and the temporary removal of some windows from Reynolds to aid ventilation. The building reopened October 29 after third party testing indicated the building meets all Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for occupancy. TINA V. HALL, HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

Bateman and Rowland’s first court appearances will be scheduled by Clark County District Court Judge Randy Hill pending a formal charge decision by the Clark County Prosecutor.

