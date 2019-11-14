Two killed in car accident on US 71

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KFTA) — A two car accident on US 71 killed two people on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nimo Omer, 19, and a six-year-old boy, both from Noel, Missouri, were killed in the accident.

The accident report states the vehicle that the boy and Omer were traveling in attempted to make a U-turn to go northbound on US 71.

The vehicle was struck by another northbound vehicle.

Omer and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

