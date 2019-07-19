Two local teachers are regional finalists for Teacher of the Year







ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Fifteen teachers are regional finalists for the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, and two are local.

Joel Lookadoo, a ninth-grade algebra teacher at Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale is one of the finalists.

Dejah Stephens, a fifth and sixth-grade language arts and social studies teacher at Raymond F. Orr Elementary School in Fort Smith is also a finalist.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key will recognize the regional finalists and announce the four state semi-finalists August 1 at the Governor’s Mansion, a news release states.

The four state semi-finalists are selected from the 15 regional finalists. Regional finalists will each get $1,000 paid for by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, the release states.

The 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year will be announced during fall.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program.





