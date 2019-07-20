1  of  2
Two men charged with capital murder in Marianna homicide

by: Heath Higgs

Darren Dewayne Smith (left) and Terry Darnell Royston (right)

MARIANNA, Ark. (KFTA) — Two men have been arrested in Arkansas in connection with a fatal shooting in Marianna on Thursday.

Darren Smith, 30, and Terry Darnell Royston, 31, have been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Israel Gordon.

On July 18, police responded to a shooting call at 268 Calfornia Street in Marianna. Upon arrival, officers discovered Gordon lying on the floor of the living room with a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Smith and Roysten turned themselves into police on Saturday.

