Two minors shot at Little Rock hotel, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Update: Police say two minors were shot shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Staybridge Suites in Little Rock.

One minor was a male and was shot multiple times. Police say he is in critical condition.

The other minor was female, and police say she is stable.

Police say there was a party last night at the hotel, and they believe the shooting was related to the party.

Original story — Little Rock police are on the scene of a shooting at the Staybridge Suites on 1020 South University in Little Rock.

Police say they have located two individuals that appear to have been shot.

Police are still investigating the situation.