Two of every three pregnant women don’t get flu and whooping cough vaccines, report shows

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Two of every three pregnant women in the U.S. will not get vaccinated against both flu and whooping cough, according to a new CDC report.

When pregnant women get vaccinated, they pass along the antibodies to the fetus that protect them when they’re newborns—too young to get the shots themselves. But a CDC report shows expecting mothers aren’t overwhelmingly flocking to get these vaccines.

The agency surveyed 2,100 women, and only 35% said they’re getting both vaccines.

Dr. Randy Conover is a family physician in Centerton, and he said people avoid shots for various that aren’t necessarily true.

“Some of them feel like they get the flu if they get a vaccination,” Conover said. “You can’t get the flu from a vaccination, but you may have some symptoms that feel a little bit like the flu.”

Conover said it takes about two weeks for the full effects of a vaccine to kick in, so somebody might simply contract a virus and blame it on the vaccine when it’s not. He said the medical community recommends getting vaccines in the second and third trimesters up to two weeks post-partum. That’s when women are the most susceptible to getting the flu.