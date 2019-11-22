Two teens arrested in connection with stolen vehicle and guns

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stolen rifle, pistol and SUV.

About 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 someone reported a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Blazer from the 400 block of North Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge. An officer found it nearly two hours later in the 200 block of Adams Street, according to a police report.

Two teens were inside the vehicle, according to police. They were taken to the Pea Ridge Police Department for questioning. Their parents/guardians were present.



Two firearms were reported stolen from the residence where the SUV was stolen, according to police. The firearms are a 9mm pistol and a .22 caliber rifle. The stolen guns were later found on Slack Street.

Both teens were taken to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. One is facing two counts of felony theft of firearms and one count of felony vehicular theft. The other is facing felony vehicular theft.

The SUV has since been returned to its owner and the firearms were obtained as evidence.