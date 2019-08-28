Two trees fall on Bella Vista home

If you look at the video, you can see not one, but two trees are laying on top of a Bella Vista home.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — People in Bella Vista are in recovery mode after strong storms rocked the city Monday night.

Sandy Ensor said the storm hit around midnight Monday night, but she didn’t see the damage until this morning.

While she feels bad for the mark her trees made on her neighbors’ home, she’s grateful no one was hurt.

She said, “Very thankful that it was just a fence and a pergola. It could have been so much worse. Our son was sleeping right in this bedroom where the tree fell.”

As for what’s next; Ensor has already called her insurance agency and is now just waiting for her power to come back on.