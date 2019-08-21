Two world-ranked tennis players coming to Fort Smith

The event is scheduled for Sept. 7th at the Fort Smith Athletic Club

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Two world-ranked tennis players are coming to Fort Smith.

John Isner and Danielle Collins will headline the fourth annual Play for Team Luke tennis event.

Isner, ranked 15th in the world, holds the official record for the fastest serve ever recorded at 157.2 mph in the 2016 Davis Cup.

Collins, the 36th ranked player in the world, reached the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open. She won two NCAA singles titles at Virginia.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 7th at the Fort Smith Athletic Club.

The Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation helps families of children with brain injuries afford things like stem cell therapy, medical equipment, home renovations, and adaptive strollers.