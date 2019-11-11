TX: Cielo Vista Walmart set to reopen Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Cielo Vista Walmart where 22 people were gunned down and more than two dozen were seriously injured August 3 will reopen to the public this week.

Walmart says the store will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 14. Construction crews have been working to renovate the building after the deadly shooting.

In a statement sent to local media in late October, Walmart says they’re focused on helping the community heal.

“As the store resumes retail operations, we remain focused on honoring the victims and survivors. The 30-foot high Grand Candela will stand as a tribute to each of the lives lost on August 3 and a testament to the light of hope that radiates from the El Paso community,” Todd Peterson, Walmart vice president said.

Before the store reopens to the public, the makeshift memorial near the intersection of Sunmount Drive and Edison Way behind the store will be moved to nearby Ponder Park until city officials make plans for a permanent memorial.

Walmart also says a memorial will go up near their store to honor the victims, it is expected to be completed later this month or by early December.