Tyson Foods Community Pantry Program expands in Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tyson Foods today announced its Community Pantry Program has expanded in Northwest Arkansas.

Tyson Foods announced a $30,000 grant and donation of 30,000 pounds of protein to Mercy Mall pantry to help address food insecurity in Washington County.

Since the beginning of 2019, the company has awarded grants to the following 11 pantries in eight states, totaling $180,000 and donated a total of 302,634 pounds of protein.

Here is a list of the pantries in Arkansas.

Community Services Clearinghouse, Inc. – Fort Smith, Ark.

Life Source International, Inc. – Fayetteville, Ark.

7hills Homeless Center – Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas Tech University – Russellville, Ark.

“Tyson Foods is committed to supporting hunger relief efforts in a variety of ways, including our Community Pantry Program,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “This model directly targets food insecurity in Tyson communities by partnering with local organizations who understand the community’s unique challenges and how to effectively address them. The Community Pantry Program supports hunger relief organizations with protein donations, grants to increase capacity and other infrastructure needs.”

Tyson Foods has donated a total of 3.8 million pounds of product in its home state this year.

The rest of the pantries that were awarded grants are listed below.

The Bridge of Storm Lake – Storm Lake, Iowa

Emmaus Mission Center – Logansport, Ind.

Breaking Bread Ministries – Madisonville, Ky.

Hungry for Christ – Hamilton, Mich.

Samaritan Kitchen of Wilkes – Wilkesboro, N. C.

Water Street Mission – Lancaster, Pa.

Helping Hand of Humboldt – Humboldt, Tenn.