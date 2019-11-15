Tyson Foods executive uses battle with cancer to advocate for care

Marty Bryan was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1989, he now serves a board member for The Cancer Challenge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge organization works to advocate and support world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas. One cancer survivor works to make those efforts stronger.

Marty Bryan is a cancer survivor and is the Senior VP of finance and accounting for Tyson Foods. At the age of 24, Bryan was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I went to the doctor had a physical exam done and they quickly recommended I have a biopsy, of lymph nodes they found on my neck, unfortunately, it turned out to be cancer,” said Bryan.

His journey to become cancer-free certainly had its challenges. As a young newlywed at the time of his diagnosis thirty years ago. Bryan said it took a physical and emotional toll on him and his loved ones.

Now cancer-free, he uses his triumph to make a difference. Bryan has served as a Cancer Challenge board member for nine years. He’s also the Board Chair for the organization.

“It’s been the best board I’ve ever worked with, one of the best organizations, I’ve ever been affiliated with and we’re making a difference and that’s what’s really important,” said Bryan.

The Cancer Challenge telethon will take place on Tuesday, November 19th. It’s a chance for you to give back and support local cancer programs and services. For more information, click here.