Tyson Foods helps fight food insecurity at ATU campus

The Green and Gold Cupboard was established in 2016

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tyson is helping fight food insecurity at the Arkansas Tech University by donating nearly 10,000 pounds of frozen chicken to the university’s Green and Gold Cupboard.

The Green and Gold Cupboard is available for university students, faculty and staff. Nutritious food can be found at any given time inside the cupboard.

In 2016, Tyson Foods provided a $67,760 grant to help launch the cupboard at the university campus.

Tyson Foods is supporting community pantries through a new initiative: Community Pantry Partners.

“We’re doing more targeted deliveries and getting our products into some of our own communities, especially our rural communities,” said Pat Bourke, corporate social responsibility program manager at Tyson Foods. “Let’s face it…our rural communities are very much overlooked when it comes to large product donations.”

