Tyson recalls Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KFTA) — Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.