Tyson to receive Silver Star award for military support

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tyson was awarded for 10 years of supporting the Arkansas National Guard.

Camp Alliance presented the Springdale-based company with the Silver Star Award for its ongoing support of military service members and their families.

The non-profit’s Executive Director Jody Bergstrom said it’s more than a blessing to have such a strong supporter.

“To have a company like Tyson in our backyard and has statewide support is absolutely amazing and it means so much,” Bergstrom said.

Camp Alliance provides services to military families supplementing the shortfalls of other programs.