U of A Mullins Library pays for all cat adoptions at local animal shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — All cat adoption fees have been paid for at Fayetteville Animal Services.

Thanks to a generous donation from the staff at the Mullins Library in honor of Kathleen Lehman all the cats at the shelter have had their adoption fees paid and eight additional dogs are free to adopt, according to the Fayetteville Animal Services Facebook page.

Fayetteville Animal Services said that almost every single pet is available right now.

Lehman is leaving her job at Mullins Library to join the team at Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas.

Here are a few cats and dogs up for adoption.

Click here for a full list of adoptable animals.