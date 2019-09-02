U of A Police investigate reported sexual assault incident at student’s dorm room

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) The University of Arkansas Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened early Monday, September 2nd.

According to a release, just after 1:30 a.m. a female student in the Holcombe Hall dorm reported a person she did not know entered her room and committed a sexual assault. The lights were off and the student did not get a good look at the suspect. She describes him as a white male around six feet tall.



The university is making counselors available at the Pat Walker Health Center for those adversely impacted or desiring more information. Police are urging anyone who may have information that will help identify and/or locate the suspect to text or call University Police at 479-575-2222.