Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

U of A Police investigate reported sexual assault incident at student’s dorm room

FOX24

A female student was reportedly sexually assaulted in dorm housing Labor Day weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) The University of Arkansas Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened early Monday, September 2nd.

According to a release, just after 1:30 a.m. a female student in the Holcombe Hall dorm reported a person she did not know entered her room and committed a sexual assault. The lights were off and the student did not get a good look at the suspect. She describes him as a white male around six feet tall.

The university is making counselors available at the Pat Walker Health Center for those adversely impacted or desiring more information. Police are urging anyone who may have information that will help identify and/or locate the suspect to text or call University Police at 479-575-2222.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss