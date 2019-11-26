U of A raising mumps prevention awareness amid virus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is raising awareness on mumps prevention after nine cases of the virus confirmed on campus this fall.

Staff went around posting fliers and ramping up awareness so students take the necessary precautions. The Health Department is also warning students about sharing food, drinks and vaping devices.

University Student Danielle Fairbaek said, “I was shocked. I didn’t think that coming to college I would have to worry about that but I’m glad that they are taking the precautions to handle it now.”

All students at the university have been notified of the mumps outbreak.

The school has identified about 300 students as under-vaccinated and nearly 100 had no vaccination at all because of medical, religious or philosophical exemptions. Pat Walker Health Center’s spokesperson Zac Brown said that is a small percentage of the campus. “I think the message here is that 99-percent of the school population of the University of Arkansas has the recommended CDC 2 doses of the MMR vaccine​,” said brown.

The mumps is very contagious and can be spread coughing, sneezing, and saliva. “If a student was infected, and puling on a vape and sharing it with a friend that virus could have been on the vaping device leading to them contracting it,” said Brown.

Any incoming freshmen are required to have 2 MMR vaccinations to enroll in school, but rules are more relaxed for students transferring from schools in other states. That will soon change. “Now any incoming student upper classmen, freshmen international students, any incoming students will be required to have the 2 mmr vaccines or have the exemption for medical philosophical or religious reasons. The policy will go into effect in january.

Any student without the proper vaccination will be excluded from class and class activities for up to 26 days or until the virus clears up.

rown said the overall outreach has been positive. “When these incidents happen and we reach out to students they are like yes we will come in and get it. They have been pretty responsive to come in and get it.