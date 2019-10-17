U of A student recognized as the American Heart Association Youth Advocate of the year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Abigail “Abby” Davis of Little Rock and a freshmen at the University of Arkansas received the national award for heart advocacy by the American Heart Association.

The award was announced during the 2019 You’re the Cure Hero’s awards dinner in Washington D.C. last night.

“Abby has proven age makes no difference when it comes to advocating for something you are passionate about. Over the past three years, we have watched Abby’s confidence grow as she has gone from speaking to a classroom of first graders to a crowded Capitol rotunda with both grace and confidence,” said American Heart Association Grassroots Manager Allison Hogue.





Davis has volunteered with the American Heart Association for several years and said she does it in honor of her grandfather, Gary Davis, who lost his battle to heart disease in 2017.

“I miss him every day, but his memory lives on in me. He inspired me to work hard, educate others on the importance of keeping our hearts healthy, truly care for others, and live each day with a sense of purpose. I know that the work I am doing with the AHA is making my Pap so very proud, and everything I do is to honor his memory and make a difference in my community,” said Davis.

This week Davis will join hundreds of AHA supporters to continue to fight for policies that promote healthier, longer lives. The volunteers will meet with members of Congress in Washington D.C. urging them to pass legislation to remove flavored tobacco products from the market.