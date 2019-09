Aug. 16, 2019 file photo shows an aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A recent study by the University of Arkansas shows more than half of wheat-growing areas are at risk of widespread drought by the year 2100 if steps are not taken to mitigate climate change.

Researchers looked at 27 climate models with three different scenarios.

They found historically, the drier the season, the higher the costs.

Present-day weather patterns show up to 15 percent of current wheat-growing areas could already be affected.