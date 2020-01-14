U.S. Attorney Duane Kees resigns

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — United States Attorney Duane (DAK) Kees, of Bentonville, Arkansas, announced his resignation today, January 13.

The resignation will take effect at midnight on January 17.

During his tenure as United States Attorney, Kees served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and was chair of the Veterans’ Rights Subcommittee.

Kees earned his Juris Doctorate from the University Of Arkansas School Of Law.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate Officer Advanced Course, U.S. Army Judge Advocate Criminal Law Advocacy Course, Advanced Trial Advocacy Course, and the U.S. Navy Complex Litigation Course.