U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force secure area near Fort Smith business

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith police are assisting other law enforcement agencies near the area of 900 South R Street and Towson Avenue.

The police activity began around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a person who works near the area of American Check Cashers said the parking lot was packed with vehicles from the U.S. Marshals office, Fort Smith police, and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s office. Several officers are wearing apparel that reads “Fugitive Task Force.”

The employee said one person, a female who appeared to be in her 20s, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. Another man took off and crossed Towson Avenue on foot and law enforcement are on a search for him.

An older model black Ford Explorer is in the parking lot of American Check Cashers the employee does not know if it’s involved in the police activity, according to the employee at the American Check Cashers.

U.S. Marshals taped off an area on South R Street that reads “DO NOT CROSS.”

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office but has yet to hear back about the police activity.

STORY DEVELOPING