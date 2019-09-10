U.S. Marshals Museum to host dedication ceremony

The ceremony is for the dedication of the building and 'Hall of Honor'

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Those with the United States Marshals Museum are hosting an upcoming ceremony for the dedication of the building and ‘Hall of Honor’.

The building is named after Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III and the ‘Hall of Honor’ is named after Samuel M. Sicard. The exhibit will honor the 376 marshals who died enforcing U.S. laws.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Museum

A ceremony will be hosted at the museum at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, which is the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin will be two of the state leaders at the event.

CEO of First Bank Corp., First National Bank in Fort Smith and United States Marshals Museum board member Samuel T. Sicard said, “My father (Samuel M. Sicard) had a passion for the United States Marshals Museum and the Fort Smith community.”

Chairman of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation Robert A. Young said he and others with the museum are excited to open its doors.

He also said, “Our family is honored to be part of this dedication ceremony and help celebrate the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service.”





