U.S. News ranks several U of A online programs in top 50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced that several of its online programs were ranked top 50 in the nation according to a report by U.S. News.

Online graduate education programs rose to number 42 nationally out of 298 institutions surveyed, another large increase from last year.

Online bachelor’s degree programs also continued to be ranked highly, placing at number 29 overall and number 24 among public universities.

Currently about 10 percent of all University of Arkansas students study only online with 223 undergraduate students and 589 graduate students earning degrees last academic year.

