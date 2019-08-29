U.S. Rep. Womack hosts Rogers town hall

The next town hall will be in Harrison Sept. 3

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — U.S. Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas hosted a town hall in Rogers Tuesday evening, Aug. 28.

Voters voiced their opinions and asked the representative questions. Womack commented on several hot button issues including veteran safety — in response to recent events in Fayetteville involving former VA Pathologist Dr. Robert Levy — and FEMA assistance in the River Valley, as well as gun control.

Womack said hosting town hall meetings is helpful to finding solutions in Washington.

“This is my way of getting a finger back on the pulse of the people I represent and I know there will be conversations that could be contentious in nature…,” Womack said.

