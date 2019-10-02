U.S. Representative comments on safe banking act

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A U.S. Representative from Arkansas is not letting his tour on Tuesday distract him from national issues, commenting on the passage of a recent house bill to allow banks to provide services to legal marijuana businesses.

If the Safe Banking Act becomes law, it would give the marijuana and cannabis industry access to banks.

Representative Bruce Westerman voted against the bill.

“Marijuana is still a controlled substance according to federal law. If we’re going to start dealing with banking laws, I think we should first deal with marijuana being an illegal substance on the federal level,” Rep. Westerman says.

In addition to Westerman, 102 other U.S. Representatives voted against the bill’s passage.

321 voted in favor, including U.S. Representative Steve Womack. It now heads to the Senate.