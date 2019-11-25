UA athletics department responds to mumps diagnoses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In response to the diagnosed cases of mumps on the University of Arkansas campus, the University of Arkansas’s Razorback Athletics Department is providing student-athletes, coaches and staff access to an additional dose of the MMR vaccine.

Those at the department released the following statement Monday morning, Nov. 25:

“Consistent with a recommendation made by the Arkansas Department of Health for all University of Arkansas students and in conjunction with university efforts in response to diagnosed cases of mumps on campus, Razorback athletics is providing its student-athletes, coaches and staff access to an additional dose of MMR vaccine. While student-athletes may or may not have been personally exposed to those individuals with confirmed cases, their daily interaction with others on campus, including other student-athletes, poses the possibility such exposure could adversely impact their health and wellbeing. Razorback athletics remains committed to maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members.” University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics