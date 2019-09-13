UA building student success center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is building a Student Success Center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted Thursday Sept. 12. The project is projected to cost $45 million.

At the success center, students will have access to resources that will help them navigate financial situations, personalized academics, social support and other issues they may face as they work toward graduation. It is a source students will be able to use to help them excel, a news release sent by the university states.

The 71,000-square-foot building will be located north of Old Main, adjacent to Memorial Hall. It is scheduled to open toward the beginning of 2022, according to the university.

The release states the new building will also provide collaborative and cross-functional work spaces to drive a comprehensive approach to retaining and graduating students, beginning when they are still in high school.

“This center will provide one-stop comprehensive academic support for our students and allow us to expand our student success initiatives,” said Trevor Francis, associate vice provost and director of student success. “This center is an innovative approach that we think will become a model for how to maximize the success of students on a university campus.”

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said “This center is an essential part of our one-student-at-a-time philosophy here at the U of A. It will provide a hub of services and resources to support students from the time they are admitted through graduation and the beginning of their careers.”

According to the university, summer bridge programs in the center offer incoming freshmen the opportunity to complete college courses in the summer prior to their first year, as well as Blackboard learning modules that help prepare them for college.

The Teaching and Faculty Support Center and advisers for the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences will be in the building, according to the university.