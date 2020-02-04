UA cancels China study abroad trips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas canceled multiple study abroad trips to China as concern over the spread of coronavirus grows.

The U of A is taking precautions by canceling three faculty-led trips to China as both the CDC and State Department have recently issued travel warnings surrounding the coronavirus.

“The safety and well being of our students is a top priority. We would never want to put our students in a position where they would have to make a commitment to a trip that would cause them risk,” Director of Communications for the International School of International Education Amy Unruh said.

The three trips were scheduled for this summer. About 60 students signed up.