UA has unique photo archive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has more than 1 million photos that date back to the 1800s.

They now have tons of archived photos from the New York Post. They have a variety of significant pictures ranging from Bonnie and Clyde to Martin Luther King Jr.

Dennis Clark, dean of libraries at the University of Arkansas, said they have almost everything the New York Post had in their newspaper for a significant amount of time.

“It’s significant for journalism. It’s significant for photography, and it’s a significant look into American history,” Clark said.

He also said most of the archive, if not all of it, has already been digitized and licensed to Getty Images.