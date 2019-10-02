UA organizations offer support to victims of sexual violence

The University of Arkansas reports it's fifth rape since May.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – The University of Arkansas reports it’s fifth rape since May.

According to the Campus Security Authority – the latest alleged rape happened at the Sigma Nu fraternity house over a week ago. Reports from the campus security authority come from people who receive information that wasn’t reported to campus police.



While the university does offer resources to help victims of sexual violence so do several other organizations, like sorority Alpha Chi Omega. Lexi Robertson, who’s apart of the organization, says their philanthropy is domestic violence awareness and part of their efforts include providing a safe place for people and connecting them with resources off and on campus.

“We do try to create just an open dialogue about issues that we have as women,” Robertson said. “Issues that we have as sorority women, issues that we have as students on a college campus – just making sure that we’re very open with one another by being honest and vulnerable because that’s where we get the best conversations.”

This most recent rape case is not being investigated by the police department but is waiting on a title nine review.