UA professor breaks down why Democratic presidential candidates visit Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — We’re just one week away from the March Primary and recently we’ve seen some Democratic presidential candidates make their way to Arkansas.

Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Arkansas on Sunday, February 23

University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle said even though Arkansas is primarily a red state, what these candidates are doing is certainly not for nothing.

Professor Dowdle said we know that candidates who end up opening more offices and make more visits in any given state, ultimately end up performing better there.

He said something that makes Arkansas attractive is the fact that unlike any time in the last 30 years, there’s really not a candidate who is a favorite in Arkansas, so the state is pretty much wide open.

Mike Bloomberg visits NWA on Thursday, February 27

Professor Dowdle said the idea of what they are doing is they’re trying to end up winning delegates, but there could be another benefit for visiting Arkansas.

The fact that you end up having a lot of business interest here it ends up being something where you end up having candidates who would go here, and even if they’re not able to win delegates they may be able to do good in terms of raising money for subsequent races. Andrew Dowdle, U of A Political Science Professor

Professor Dowdle said looking at this race, Super Tuesday might be important for these candidates, but it could be months before we know exactly who is the nominee.

