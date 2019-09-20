UA students create ‘parklet’ on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s International Parking Day, and a group of University of Arkansas landscape architecture students are taking the opportunity to promote the creation of public urban spaces.

The students created a temporary “parklet” in front of Puritan Coffee on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

“It’s really important that we have these urban public spaces that provide both human and animal habitats,” said landscape architecture student Brianna Perkins. “Whether it’s temporary or long term, these spaces are really important to draw attention to landscape architecture as well as sustainability.

Perkins and her colleagues hope the temporary installation will inspire permanent parklets in the future.