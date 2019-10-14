UAFS awarded $2.25M grant from Department of Education

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) – The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) was awarded a $2.25 million grant from the Department of Education.

The award will allow UAFS to move forward with the creation of a dedicated campus writing center, provide accelerated literacy programming through a Summer Bridge Program, and support faculty development in academic literacy teaching strategies.

The Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) grant is the largest to be awarded to UAFS in recent years.

Chancellor Terisa Riley said the impact of the $2.25 million award will be felt throughout campus.

“Literacy and writing are the foundation upon which a successful collegiate career is built,” said Riley. “This funding allows us to put programs into place that will benefit all students, regardless of their major. I applaud the hard work of our faculty and all those who made this award possible.”

In addition to the creation of an accelerated literacy program and support for faculty development, the award will allow the university to renovate a space on campus to house a dedicated writing center.

The center will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to help students on campus and online.