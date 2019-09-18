UAFS hosts forum to discuss race and conquering bias

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s been two weeks since an investigation into an allegation of racial discrimination ended at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

Former basketball player Tyler Williams and his parents submitted a complaint stating coach Jim Boone cut him from the team because of his dreadlocks.

The Chancellor of the university says there was no substantial evidence found to support Williams’ claim of racial discrimination.

Since then, the university is working to come together.

The Black Student Association hosted a public forum this week on conquering bias and improving understanding between races.

“Race can be an uncomfortable conversation, it always is, but it’s a conversation that has to be talked about, it’s inevitable like you have to talk about race,” secretary Shandreka McCullough says. “I’m glad that we have this safe space that we can come and have these conversations. It’s important to us not only as an organization but as a UAFS community.”

The Chancellor announced a diversity and inclusion director will be hired to improve policies and procedures to create a more inclusive environment.