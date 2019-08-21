UAFS students getting iPads

All incoming College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics freshmen will get iPad devices

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is entering Phase II of the Lion Launch iPad initiative.

All incoming College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics freshmen will get iPad devices.

“Lion Launch Pad will allow our students to participate in engaging, vibrant educational experiences inside and out of the classroom and laboratory,” said Dr. Ron Darbeau, dean of the College of STEM. “Our hope is that this program will allow all students to develop modern mobile skills that will enhance their learning and allow them to excel in an increasingly competitive workplace.”

The iPads will be used for a variety of things including taking notes during lectures.