UARK: Panel discussion about workplace diversity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Industry leaders spoke to students at the University of Arkansas about the importance of diversity in the workplace.

The Walton College of Business hosted the special panel discussion for students, faculty, and staff.

Presenters spoke about the importance of teamwork and the value of different perspectives. Panelists included representatives from Walmart, JB Hunt, and Arvest.

The University of Arkansas’ Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Yvette Murphy-Erby said this is a great way to get students ready for the real world.

“We all bring different aspects of diversity to the campus and they will bring those same aspects with them into the workplace. So we believe it is important to prepare our students so they can be successful when they enter the workforce.”

This was the 15th year for the Diversity in the Workplace series.