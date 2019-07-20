Unemployment rate decreases in Arkansas, sets record low

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The unemployment rate in the state is at a record low.

Nearly 2,000 additional Arkansans are now employed. Employment in the state has reached record-high levels for past five consecutive months, according to a news release sent by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate declined during June by one-tenth of a percentage point, the release states.

Civilian labor increased by 741, a result of 1,949 additional employed and 1,208 fewer unemployed Arkansans, according to the labor department.

From May to June, the national jobless rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, according to the release.

According to statistics from the labor department, 47,294 Arkansans reported they were unemployed during June 2019.