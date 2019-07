BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KTFA)— Bentonville Police are working to identify a man accused of using stolen credit cards at several local businesses in the area.

Police tell FOX 24 the credit cards were stolen during several break-ins of vehicles in Bentonville on July 5th, 2019. If anyone recognizes the man pictured above, you’re urged to call investigators at (479) 271-3170.