Union Christian Academy to close Monday and Tuesday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Union Christian Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith this week after significant flash flooding on Sunday caused widespread damage across campus.

The school will temporarily relocate classes at two new locations starting on Wednesday, August 28.

The PreK – 4th grades will meet at Central Christian Church, and the 5th – 12th grades will meet at Grand Avenue Baptist Church until at least October 1.

The school says it will not be operational for at least a month after flash flooding on Sunday caused damage in “50% of the high school, 88% of the middle school, 86% of the elementary, 50% of the preschool, and the entirety of the cafeteria.”

Floodwaters inundating the school carry contaminants, and the school say it has contracted a private company to remove polluted carpet, sheet rock, and insulation, as well as disinfecting necessary areas.

“We have also been working intently today to ensure our school year will continue with excellent, and that we can continue to provide a quality, Christian education that honors the Lord,” said head of school Ricky Massengale.