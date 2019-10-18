Unique partnership pairing science topics with music

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A unique partnership brought a “Stemusical” program to life on Thursday, October 17.

University of Arkansas Professor, Doctor Gary Prinz, partnered with Root Elementary Music Teacher, Adriane Hapgood, to couple science topics with fun music.

According to Dr. Prinz, the collaboration aims to promote creativity, understanding, and retention of music through science for Root Elementary fourth grade students.

“You know that songs have a way of drilling themselves into our brains and I thought rather than having children hear songs about who is dating who,” Dr. Prinz said. “We can have songs about cool stuff like science.”

The students performed at a school assembly and for the public.