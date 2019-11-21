United Airlines debuts new jet at XNA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — One of the biggest complaints when flying is the lack of space.

To curtail this issue, and to provide a unique opportunity for customers, United Airlines has created a first-of-its-kind jet. The new jet debuted at XNA Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Introducing the Bombardier CRJ-550. It’s the world’s first 50-seat, two-cabin aircraft. Those with United Airlines stated in a news release it offers “true, first-class seating on a regional jet.”

In addition to better seating, the CRJ-550 features more legroom, storage and enough area for every customer to bring a roller bag onboard.

Premium amenities include a self-serve drink and snack center, as well as Wi-Fi.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz was at XNA and said, “It’s a great connection from here to Chicago. It is an aircraft we have introduced around our system, and the first market we wanted to try is your wonderful location. This is an awesome airport… and (it’s) growing like there’s no tomorrow and it’s great to see that. We wanted to continue to be part of that expansion.”

Flights to other locations in addition to Chicago may be offered in the future.





